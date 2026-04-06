Sami Valimaki betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Valimaki's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.378
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.088
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.121
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.252
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.335
|-0.479
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Valimaki has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.