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3H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Valimaki's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-70-69-70-1051.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC80-71+9--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3467-71-69-69-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-68-73-68-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-70-70-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic166-62-65-66-23--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-67-73-4--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.378-0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0880.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.121-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2520.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.335-0.479

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
    • Valimaki has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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