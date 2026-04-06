Sami Valimaki betting profile: Masters Tournament

Valimaki has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Valimaki has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.