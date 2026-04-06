Brian Campbell betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell finished tied for 32nd at 1-over par in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Campbell's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 1-over par.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|78-68-71-80
|+9
|3.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5.75
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.898 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.712 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -2.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.790
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.753
|-0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.364
|-0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.093
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-2.001
|-2.749
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.790 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.7 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.753 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 57.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Campbell delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 164th by breaking par 16.92% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points (178th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.