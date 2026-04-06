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Brian Campbell betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell finished tied for 32nd at 1-over par in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Masters Tournament.

    Campbell's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3272-73-76-68+1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 1-over par.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7878-68-71-80+93.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-69-70-74-35.75
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-71-1--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-67+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 8-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.898 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.712 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -2.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.790-0.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.753-0.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.364-0.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.093-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-2.001-2.749

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.790 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.7 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.753 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 57.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Campbell delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 164th by breaking par 16.92% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points (178th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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