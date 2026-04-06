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3H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Harris English finished tied for 12th at four-under at the 2025 Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for English at the Masters Tournament.

    English's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1270-73-73-68-4
    2024T2272-74-75-71+4
    2023T4371-71-77-75+6
    2021T2174-71-73-70E

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of four-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 12th at four-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2171-66-68-67-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2469-72-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2273-68-70-65-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2473-63-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-69-70-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2273-68-67-70-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-70-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4767-68-67-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-70-71-70-5--

    English's recent performances

    • English's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at eight-under.
    • English has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.4330.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.214-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.146-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.6270.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7000.478

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.433 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.214 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
    • English has earned 250 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    1

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    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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