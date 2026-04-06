Harris English betting profile: Masters Tournament

English's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at eight-under.

English has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

English has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.