Harris English betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Harris English of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Harris English finished tied for 12th at four-under at the 2025 Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
English's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|70-73-73-68
|-4
|2024
|T22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|2023
|T43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|2021
|T21
|74-71-73-70
|E
At the Masters Tournament
- In English's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of four-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 12th at four-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|73-63-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|73-68-67-70
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-70-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
English's recent performances
- English's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at eight-under.
- English has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.433
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.214
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.146
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.627
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.700
|0.478
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.433 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.214 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
- English has earned 250 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.