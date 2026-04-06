Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Kristoffer Reitan of Norway follows his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|67.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|75-71-76-72
|+6
|7.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|67-73-74-66
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-80
|+15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-68-68-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|71-65-68-69
|-7
|--
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.456
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.532
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.149
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.213
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.438
|0.111
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.456 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.532 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
- Reitan has earned 156 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.