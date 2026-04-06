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2H AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway follows his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway follows his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Reitan at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Reitan's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Reitan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-68-69-70-1167.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6675-71-76-72+67.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1767-70-69-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-67-75-67-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3067-73-74-66-823.125
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-80+15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-68-68-72-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1371-65-68-69-7--

    Reitan's recent performances

    • Reitan has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
    • Reitan has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Reitan has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4560.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.532-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.149-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.213-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.4380.111

    Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.456 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.532 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
    • Reitan has earned 156 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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