Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Masters Tournament

Reitan has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.

Reitan has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.