Charl Schwartzel betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the Investec South African Open Championship 2026 at Stellenbosch Golf Club on February 27, 2026 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Charl Schwartzel finished tied for 36th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Schwartzel's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|74-72-72-72
|+2
|2024
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|2023
|T50
|74-73-73-77
|+9
|2022
|T10
|72-69-73-74
|E
|2021
|T26
|74-71-72-72
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Schwartzel's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Schwartzel's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at even par.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Schwartzel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|74-72-72-72
|+2
|--
Schwartzel's recent performances
- Schwartzel's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 36th at the Masters Tournament with a score of 2-over.
- Schwartzel has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schwartzel has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schwartzel has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schwartzel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.020
Schwartzel's advanced stats and rankings
- Schwartzel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.095.
- Around the greens, Schwartzel had an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five starts.
- Schwartzel delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schwartzel as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.