Charl Schwartzel betting profile: Masters Tournament

Schwartzel's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 36th at the Masters Tournament with a score of 2-over.

Schwartzel has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Schwartzel has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.