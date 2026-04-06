PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley finished tied for 21st at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Masters Tournament.

    Riley's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2173-69-75-69-2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6072-65-69-73-14.6
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-79+19--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-68-69-72-66.9
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-68E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5666-71-66-71-145.2
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT667-64-67-71-1186.0
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-66-75-66-8--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Riley has an average of -1.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -1.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-1.335-1.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.525-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.176-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.436-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.599-1.750

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.335 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.525 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Riley delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 103 FedExCup Regular Season points (114th) and posted a 19.02% Bogey Avoidance rate (155th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Andrew Novak betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    J.J. Spaun betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Cameron Young betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW