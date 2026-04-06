Davis Riley betting profile: Masters Tournament

Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.335 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.525 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

Riley delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR.

On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.