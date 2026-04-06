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2H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Keefer's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT367-68-66-64-15162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4169-72-69-69-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4370-69-73-70-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-65-69-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-71-70-69-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-64-67-68-18--

    Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged -0.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.6210.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.331-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.430-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.731-0.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.209-0.866

    Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.621 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.331 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 73.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
    • Keefer has earned 215 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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