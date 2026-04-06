Viktor Hovland betting profile: Masters Tournament

Hovland has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.

Hovland has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Hovland has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.