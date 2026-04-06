Viktor Hovland betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland finished tied for 21st at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Hovland's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|71-69-73-73
|-2
|2024
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|2023
|T7
|65-73-70-74
|-6
|2022
|T27
|72-76-71-73
|+4
|2021
|T21
|73-70-72-73
|E
At the Masters Tournament
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|69-70-65-68
|-12
|70.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.500
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Hovland has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.287
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.575
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.240
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.008
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.536
|0.172
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.287 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sports a 0.575 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivers a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Hovland has accumulated 268 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.