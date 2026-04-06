PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland finished tied for 21st at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the Masters Tournament.

    Hovland's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2171-69-73-73-2
    2024MC71-81+8
    2023T765-73-70-74-6
    2022T2772-76-71-73+4
    2021T2173-70-72-73E

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-70-69-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-72-67-72-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4169-73-70-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5870-69-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1069-70-65-68-1270.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship1268-71-67-63-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-68-69-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3274-68-67-67-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.500

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Hovland has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.287-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5750.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2400.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.008-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5360.172

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.287 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sports a 0.575 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland delivers a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Hovland has accumulated 268 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Max Greyserman betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW