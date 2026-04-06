Sergio Garcia betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Sergio Garcia of Spain tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the Bahrain Championship 2026 at Royal Golf Club on February 01, 2026 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Sergio Garcia returns to the Masters Tournament, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12, 2026. Garcia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Garcia's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|2024
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|2023
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2022
|T23
|72-74-74-71
|+3
|2021
|MC
|76-72
|+4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Garcia's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-over.
- Garcia's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 23rd at three-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Garcia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|70-73-70-68
|-3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|75-68-79-69
|+7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
Garcia's recent performances
- Garcia had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of three-under.
- Garcia has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garcia has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garcia has averaged 0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garcia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.561
Garcia's advanced stats and rankings
- Garcia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.239 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garcia sported a 0.307 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Garcia delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Garcia posted a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Garcia averaged 0.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garcia as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.