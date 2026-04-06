Sergio Garcia betting profile: Masters Tournament

Garcia had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of three-under.

Garcia has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Garcia has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.