Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Masters Tournament

Åberg has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.