PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg finished second at seven-under in 2024 and tied for seventh at six-under in 2025 at this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on his first major championship in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Masters Tournament.

    Åberg's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T768-73-69-72-6
    2024273-69-70-69-7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of six-under.
    • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at seven-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT567-67-69-70-15105
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT569-63-71-76-9275
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT366-71-72-67-12337.5
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2072-68-69-66-952.5
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3775-69-66-67-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D68-67-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2166-68-71-68-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT768-64-68-73-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT967-67-70-67-9--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 1.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4970.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3970.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.4200.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2270.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Total10th1.5401.893

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.397 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
    • Åberg has earned 790 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Sam Burns betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW