Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg finished second at seven-under in 2024 and tied for seventh at six-under in 2025 at this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on his first major championship in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Åberg's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|2024
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of six-under.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at seven-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|67-67-69-70
|-15
|105
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|69-63-71-76
|-9
|275
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|66-71-72-67
|-12
|337.5
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|72-68-69-66
|-9
|52.5
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|75-69-66-67
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|68-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 1.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.497
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.397
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.420
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.227
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10th
|1.540
|1.893
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.397 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
- Åberg has earned 790 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.