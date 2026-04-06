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Justin Thomas betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas looks on while playing the 17th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Justin Thomas looks on while playing the 17th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to the Masters Tournament, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 36th.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Masters Tournament.

    Thomas's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3673-71-76-70+2
    2024MC72-79+7
    2023MC70-78+4
    2022T876-67-72-72-1
    2021T2173-67-75-73E

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-69-73-68-222
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-8200
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-79+14--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship6972-70-72-75+1--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT764-69-69-65-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3374-70-68-74+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2868-72-70-65-5--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3472-69-69-71-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-70-71-65-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT967-64-73-67-9151.667

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Thomas has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged -0.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.524-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.155-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6050.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0230.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.097-0.029

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.524 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has a -0.155 mark. He has a 58.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he has broken par 20.00% of the time.
    • Thomas currently ranks 65th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 222 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

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    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
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    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
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    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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