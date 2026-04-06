Justin Thomas betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Justin Thomas looks on while playing the 17th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to the Masters Tournament, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12. Thomas looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 36th.
Thomas's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|73-71-76-70
|+2
|2024
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|2023
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|2022
|T8
|76-67-72-72
|-1
|2021
|T21
|73-67-75-73
|E
At the Masters Tournament
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 1-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-69-73-68
|-2
|22
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|200
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|69
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|68-72-70-65
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|151.667
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Thomas has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged -0.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.524
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.155
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.605
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.023
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.097
|-0.029
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.524 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has a -0.155 mark. He has a 58.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he has broken par 20.00% of the time.
- Thomas currently ranks 65th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 222 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.