Mike Weir betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Mike Weir of Canada hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 2026 at Hualalai Golf Club on January 22, 2026 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Mike Weir missed the cut at last year's Masters Tournament with a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 looking to make the weekend at the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Weir's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|2024
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2023
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|2021
|MC
|78-71
|+5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Weir's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Weir's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Hoag Classic
|T14
|66-69-68
|-10
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Cologuard Classic
|T50
|69-74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 24, 2026
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|T15
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
Weir's recent performances
- Weir has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Hoag Classic, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Weir has an average of -1.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Weir has averaged -0.942 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Weir's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.942
Weir's advanced stats and rankings
- Weir posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.051 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Weir sported a -0.027 mark, showing slight difficulty with iron play.
- Around the greens, Weir delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid short game performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Weir as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.