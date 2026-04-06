Mike Weir betting profile: Masters Tournament

Weir has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Hoag Classic, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

Weir has an average of -1.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.