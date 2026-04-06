Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler poses with Moa Kim of the Girls 12-13 group during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler finished fourth at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on another green jacket in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Scheffler's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|2024
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|2023
|T10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|2022
|1
|69-67-71-71
|-10
|2021
|T18
|73-72-71-71
|-1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished fourth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2022, when he won the tournament at 11-under and 10-under respectively.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|72-73-67-71
|-5
|52
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 1.716 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.623
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.080
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.618
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.547
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.868
|1.716
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.623 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.080 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked first by breaking par 30.79% of the time.
- Scheffler has accumulated 1,131 FedExCup Regular Season points (seventh) and maintains a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.57% (11th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.