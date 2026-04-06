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Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut at the Masters Tournament in 2023, shooting 7-over. He returns to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Masters Tournament.

    Potgieter's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC77-74+7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2169-66-70-67-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-76+11--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational568-68-65-68-15300.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6074-70-68-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3377-65-68-68-6--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.845 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6840.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.304-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.456-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.615-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.690-0.447

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.684 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.304 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.87, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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