Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut at the Masters Tournament in 2023, shooting 7-over. He returns to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Potgieter's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|300.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|74-70-68-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.845 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.684
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.304
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.456
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.615
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.690
|-0.447
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.684 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.304 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.87, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.