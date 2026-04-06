Marco Penge betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Marco Penge of England plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Marco Penge has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Penge's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|68-72-66-73
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-68-68-71
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|66-64-74-70
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-72-71
|-4
|7.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Penge has an average of 0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged 0.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.753
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.378
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.246
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.121
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.008
|0.811
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.753 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sports a -0.378 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge delivers a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Penge has earned 228 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.