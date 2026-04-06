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2H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Marco Penge of England plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Penge at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Penge's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2168-72-66-73-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC66-73-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT469-68-68-71-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1666-64-74-70-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-72-71-47.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT265-67-69-66-13--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Penge has an average of 0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged 0.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7530.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.378-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.246-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.1210.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.0080.811

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.753 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sports a -0.378 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Penge delivers a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Penge has earned 228 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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