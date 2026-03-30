2026 Masters field by the numbers: How they qualified, latest betting odds, insights
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Scottie Scheffler on Rory McIlroy's career Grand Slam
Written by Will Gray
The first major of the year is around the corner, and the field is (nearly) set.
There are currently 93 players expected to tee it up next week at the Masters Tournament, with the winner of this week’s Valero Texas Open earning the final invite down Magnolia Lane if not otherwise qualified.
So, who’s playing next week? How did they get into the field, and what are their expectations for performance based on Masters history and recent form? We’ve broken down the projected field below, with updated betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook for each player, as the opening round in Augusta approaches.
One note to keep in mind: There are 26 different categories by which players can earn invitations. Those who are exempt via multiple categories are listed based on the first category by which they qualified. (For those scoring at home, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the way with exemptions via nine different categories.)
So from Scheffler to Matt McCarty and every player in between, let’s take a look at who will be teeing it up next week at Augusta National and how they earned one of the most sought-after invitations in the game.
Masters champions (lifetime exemption)
Scottie Scheffler (+350): The best player in the world has added two majors since last year’s Masters, and he’ll be in search of his third green jacket in the last five years.
Rory McIlroy (+700): Surely he’ll enjoy residing in this category for the rest of his career. With the Grand Slam behind him, McIlroy will look to become the first to win back-to-back Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001-02.
Jon Rahm (+1000): The Spaniard won this event three years ago and posted top-15 results at three of the four majors last year.
Patrick Reed (+3000): Reed has been a leaderboard mainstay in Augusta, with four top-10 finishes since his 2018 win, including last year’s third-place result.
Hideki Matsuyama (+3500): Matsuyama is celebrating the five-year anniversary of his major breakthrough, and he has finished T38 or better in every Masters dating back to 2015.
Jordan Spieth (+4000): Spieth is 11 years removed from his Masters win and a decade has passed since he slipped the jacket on Danny Willett’s shoulders. He finished T11 at both Bay Hill and Innisbrook in March.
Adam Scott (+6600): The 2013 champion is playing in his 98th consecutive major, and he enters with results of T21 or better in three of his last four TOUR starts.
Dustin Johnson (+9000): A winner of the lone November Masters back in 2020, Johnson’s last top-20 result at a major came at the 2023 U.S. Open.
Sergio Garcia (+10000): Garcia won here in a dramatic playoff in 2017 but has made just one cut in seven subsequent appearances.
Tiger Woods (+15000): The five-time champion hasn’t played on TOUR since the 2024 Open, but he is currently listed as part of the projected field according to the tournament.
Phil Mickelson (+20000): The three-time winner was a runner-up at this event just three years ago, but that remains his most recent top-40 finish in a major.
Bubba Watson (+25000): The two-time Masters champ finished T14 last year, his best result in his last six starts at Augusta National.
Charl Schwartzel (+35000): It’s the 15-year anniversary of Schwartzel’s Masters victory, where he birdied each of the last four holes to win.
Zach Johnson (+40000): Johnson won in difficult conditions in 2007, but last year he turned back the clock with a T8 finish at age 49.
Ángel Cabrera (+50000): The 2009 champ returned to Augusta National last year for the first time since 2019. It’s been a decade since his last made cut.
Danny Willett (+50000): The Englishman came from behind for a dramatic win 10 years ago, but he has just one top-10 finish in 28 major starts since.
Fred Couples (+100000): The oldest past champion still competing, Couples will look to make his 32nd Masters cut in his 41st appearance at age 66.
Vijay Singh (+100000): The Fijian won back in 2000. He withdrew from last year’s event with an injury, the first time he had missed the Masters since 1993.
Mike Weir (+100000): Weir won for all of Canada back in 2003, but he has made just one cut here since 2015 – a T51 result back in 2020.
José María Olazábal (+200000): The Spaniard won both the 1994 and 1999 Masters, and at age 60 he’ll look to play the weekend for the second time in the last three years.
U.S. Open winners (last five years)
Bryson DeChambeau (+1000): The two-time major champion nearly added a green jacket last year, playing in the final group on Sunday en route to a T5 finish.
Matt Fitzpatrick (+3000): Fitzpatrick enters with some extra momentum, having finished second at THE PLAYERS before winning the Valspar Championship in his last two starts.
Wyndham Clark (+8000): Clark broke through at the U.S. Open three years ago but has yet to match that success in Augusta, with a MC and T46 result in two Masters starts.
J.J. Spaun (+9000): Spaun earned his maiden major last year at Oakmont and will make his third Masters appearance after missing three of four cuts entering the Valero.
The Open winners (last five years)
Xander Schauffele (+1800): Schauffele snagged two majors in 2024 before a slide back last year as he recovered from injury. His stellar Masters record includes three straight top-10 finishes and five since 2019.
Collin Morikawa (+2200): Morikawa got back into the winner’s circle at Pebble Beach before an abrupt exit at TPC Sawgrass. He has finished T14 or better here each of the last four years.
Cameron Smith (+6600): The Aussie racked up four top 10s at the Masters from 2020-24 but has missed the cut in each of his last five major starts.
Brian Harman (+15000): Harman surprised the field at Hoylake three years ago, but the Georgia native hasn’t had the same success in Augusta with just one top 30 in seven starts.
PGA Championship winners (last five years)
Brooks Koepka (+3800): Koepka earned his fifth and most recent major title at Oak Hill in 2023 just one month after a Masters runner-up. He had three straight top-20 finishes before a missed cut in Houston.
Justin Thomas (+4000): Thomas has made just three starts since back surgery, but they include a T8 at TPC Sawgrass. He hasn’t been a factor in Augusta since a similar T8 result in 2022.
Winners of THE PLAYERS (last three years)
Cameron Young (+2700): Young got the biggest win of his career last month on the Stadium Course. In four Masters starts, he has an even split between two missed cuts and two top-10 finishes.
U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up
Mason Howell (a) (+200000): Howell won last year’s U.S. Amateur and will make his Masters debut after also qualifying for last year’s U.S. Open.
Jackson Herrington (a) (+200000): A junior at Tennessee, Herrington will make his first major start after taking runner-up honors last summer at The Olympic Club.
The Amateur winner
Ethan Fang (a) (+200000): Last summer, Fang became the first American to win The Amateur Championship since Drew Weaver in 2007. He’s No. 7 in the world amateur rankings.
Asia-Pacific Amateur winner
Fifa Laopakdee (a) (+200000): Laopakdee is the first Thai player to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur in the event’s 16-year history.
Latin America Amateur winner
Mateo Pulcini (a) (+200000): Pulcini earned his invite in January, becoming the third player from Argentina to win the Latin America Amateur.
U.S. Mid-Amateur winner
Brandon Holtz (a) (+200000): Holtz will look to become the first U.S. Mid-Amateur champ to win low amateur honors since Stewart Hagestad in 2017.
Top 12 and ties from 2025 Masters
Ludvig Åberg (+1600): Amid last year’s chaotic finish, Åberg had a putt to take the lead on the 71st green. His seventh-place result came on the heels of a runner-up in his 2024 Masters debut.
Justin Rose (+3000): Last year, Rose joined Ben Hogan as the only players to lose multiple Masters playoffs. With a win already this year at Torrey Pines, can he get major No. 2 at age 45?
Corey Conners (+6000): Conners played in the penultimate pairing last year, and his T8 result was his fourth top-10 finish in Augusta since 2020.
Jason Day (+6600): The Aussie has five top-10 finishes at the Masters to his credit, including a runner-up in his 2011 debut and last year’s T8 result.
Max Homa (+6600): After nearly slipping into the green jacket in 2024, Homa’s T12 finish last year earned him a return invite by the thinnest of margins.
Sungjae Im (+8000): Im was a runner-up in his Masters debut in 2020 and has added two top 10s since, including last year’s T5 finish.
Harris English (+9000): English finished runner-up at two different majors last year, but his 2026 Masters status was secured with a T12 finish last April.
Top four and ties from 2025 U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland (+3500): Hovland has finished T4 or better in each of the other three majors, but his only top 10 in Augusta remains his T7 finish in 2023.
Robert MacIntyre (+4000): The Scot finished T12 in his Masters debut in 2021 and has now finished T8 or better in three of his last seven starts in the majors.
Tyrrell Hatton (+4000): Hatton will make his 10th straight Masters start thanks to a T4 finish last summer at Oakmont.
Carlos Ortiz (+15000): Ortiz finished T4 at Oakmont, his first top-50 finish in 11 majors including his lone Masters appearance (2021).
Top four and ties from The Open 2025
Chris Gotterup (+3500): Gotterup is the highest-ranked player making his Masters debut this year, having won three times on TOUR since last year’s event in addition to his third-place result at Royal Portrush.
Haotong Li (+25000): This will be Li’s first Masters start since 2019, and it’s the second time in his career that he has qualified via a top-four finish at The Open (2017).
Top four and ties from 2025 PGA Championship
Davis Riley (+3000): After finishing T21 last year in his Masters debut, Riley would not be in this year’s field were it not for his runner-up performance last year at Quail Hollow.
PGA TOUR winners of full FedExCup point events since 2025 Masters
Tommy Fleetwood (+1800): This is the first time Fleetwood fits into this category after his watershed win at East Lake. His lone top-10 finish in nine Masters starts was a T3 in 2024.
Ben Griffin (+5500): Griffin’s breakthrough season last year included three TOUR wins, as he’ll make his Masters debut while ranked inside the top 20 in the world rankings.
Akshay Bhatia (+6000): Bhatia’s spot in the field was already secured before his playoff win at Bay Hill. Now he’ll look to improve upon T35 and T42 results the last two years in Augusta.
Sepp Straka (+7000): Straka captured two TOUR titles last year, including the Truist Championship. This will be his fifth straight Masters appearance.
Gary Woodland (+8000): Woodland’s emotional win in Houston ensured his return to Augusta after missing last year’s event for the first time since 2016.
Jacob Bridgeman (+9000): Bridgeman had his first Masters berth secured by making the TOUR Championship before adding a maiden win at The Genesis Invitational in February.
Keegan Bradley (+12000): Bradley won the Travelers Championship as the active U.S. Ryder Cup captain, but in nine Masters appearances he hasn’t finished better than T22.
Ryan Fox (+12000): The Kiwi won a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open last summer and returns to Augusta after top-40 finishes in his two prior appearances.
Kurt Kitayama (+12000): This will be Kitayama’s third Masters start in the last four years thanks in large part to his victory last summer at the 3M Open.
Nico Echavarria (+20000): Echavarria would not be in the field were it not for his dramatic comeback win at PGA National in February. He finished 51st last year in his Masters debut.
Aldrich Potgieter (+20000): Potgieter’s playoff win in Detroit earned him his first Masters start as a pro after he missed the cut in 2023 as an amateur.
Brian Campbell (+40000): Campbell won twice in unexpected fashion last year, including a victory at the John Deere Classic that ensured his return to Augusta National.
Qualifiers for 2025 TOUR Championship
Shane Lowry (+4500): Lowry let one get away at PGA National, but he’ll still make his 11th Masters appearance as he looks to extend a streak of six straight made cuts.
Patrick Cantlay (+5000): Cantlay was firmly in the Masters mix in 2019 and will make his ninth straight appearance at Augusta National, including four straight top-40 results.
Russell Henley (+6600): The Georgia native finished T10 in each of the last two majors and his Masters record is highlighted by a T4 finish in 2023 among nine prior starts.
Sam Burns (+7000): Burns will make his fifth straight Masters start, with a T29 finish in 2023 his best result to date.
Maverick McNealy (+11000): McNealy finished T32 last year in his Masters debut amid a solid season where he finished T37 or better in all four majors.
Harry Hall (+13000): Hall would not be in the field for his Masters debut were it not for his East Lake appearance last year. He finished T28 or better in each of his two major starts in 2025.
Andrew Novak (+20000): Novak didn’t get a Masters invite for his Zurich win with Ben Griffin, but those FedExCup points helped him make it to East Lake last summer.
Nick Taylor (+25000): Taylor’s T40 finish last year at the Masters ended a run of nine straight missed cuts in the majors.
Spanish Open champion
Marco Penge (+8000): The Englishman’s breakout season on the DP World Tour included a win in Madrid that secured his maiden trip down Magnolia Lane.
Japan Open champion
Naoyuki Kataoka (+200000): Kataoka overcame a seven-shot deficit in the final round to win on the Japan Golf Tour for the first time since 2021.
Hong Kong Open champion
Tom McKibbin (+14000): The Englishman won by seven shots in Hong Kong in November to earn his first Masters berth.
Australian Open champion
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+13000): The Dane’s victory at Royal Melbourne ensured he’ll make his first appearance after a T12 result at last year’s U.S. Open.
South African Open champion
Casey Jarvis (+20000): Jarvis earned his first two DP World Tour wins in consecutive weeks earlier this year and will make his Masters debut.
OWGR top 50 from end of 2025
Si Woo Kim (+6000): Kim has been one of the most dependable performers of 2026, with five top-15 finishes in eight starts. Last year he missed the Masters for the first time since 2016.
Min Woo Lee (+6600): The Aussie will make his fifth straight Masters appearance, with a T14 result in his 2022 debut his best result to date.
Alex Noren (+10000): The Swede has missed the cut in three of four Masters appearances but won twice last year on the DP World Tour, including the BMW PGA Championship.
Ryan Gerard (+11000): Gerard won on TOUR last year, but he had to travel to Mauritius in December to earn enough OWGR points to crack the top 50 and make his Masters debut.
Johnny Keefer (+13000): Keefer will make his Masters debut after vaulting up the rankings with a strong Korn Ferry Tour season that included a pair of victories.
Aaron Rai (+13000): Rai was well inside the top 50 in the world rankings before his win in Abu Dhabi on the DP World Tour in November.
Rasmus Højgaard (+15000): The Dane finished T32 last year en route to his first Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.
Sam Stevens (+15000): Stevens hung onto the 50th and final spot in the rankings at year’s end, but he’s well inside that number after a fifth-place showing in Houston.
Michael Kim (+20000): Kim finished T27 last year in his first Masters appearance since 2019 and will return after a 2025 season that included a win at the Open de France on the DP World Tour.
Max Greyserman (+25000): Greyserman remains in search of his first TOUR win, but his run of solid results earned a return to Augusta after last year’s T32 result in his first appearance.
Kristoffer Reitan (+30000): Reitan will make his Masters debut after winning twice last year on the DP World Tour.
Sami Valimaki (+30000): The Fin got into the top 50 with a strong fall that included two worldwide runner-up finishes and a breakthrough win at The RSM Classic.
Michael Brennan (+40000): Brennan’s quick ascent from PGA TOUR Americas to Augusta National was accelerated by his victory at the Bank of Utah Championship in October.
OWGR top 50 from week prior to Masters
Jake Knapp (+6000): The long-hitting Knapp has been quite solid in 2026, with six finishes of T11 or better in seven starts. He finished T55 in his Masters debut in 2024.
Daniel Berger (+7000): Berger came close to another TOUR win at Bay Hill, but a playoff loss still got him a return to Augusta, where a T10 finish in his 2016 debut remains his best result.
Nicolai Højgaard (+9000): Højgaard couldn’t catch Gary Woodland in Houston, but a runner-up finish got him back inside the top 50 and ensured that brother Rasmus wouldn’t travel to Augusta alone.
Matt McCarty (+10000): McCarty missed out on a top-12 finish (and return invite) by a single shot last year in his Masters debut (T14).