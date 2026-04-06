Michael Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Michael Kim finished tied for 27th at one-under par in his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club. He'll tee off at the Masters Tournament April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around.
Kim's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|71-71-74-71
|-1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of one-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|72-65-66-69
|-16
|208.333
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|68-70-71-79
|E
|5.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-68-74-65
|-6
|21.333
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.360
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.114
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.121
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.312
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.040
|0.068
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.114 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 62.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.