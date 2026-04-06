Michael Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament

Kim has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Kim has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.