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2H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim finished tied for 27th at one-under par in his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club. He'll tee off at the Masters Tournament April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Masters Tournament.

    Kim's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2771-71-74-71-1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of one-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT272-65-66-69-16208.333
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3074-69-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-81+10--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3375-69-71-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7268-70-71-79E5.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-65-72-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-68-68-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.333
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.3600.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.114-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.1210.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.312-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.0400.068

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.114 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 62.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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