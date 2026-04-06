Brian Harman betting profile: Masters Tournament

Harman has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 7-under.

Harman has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.