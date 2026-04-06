Brian Harman betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 for the 2026 Masters Tournament. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 36th at 2-over.
Harman's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|2024
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2021
|T12
|69-69-74-74
|-2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for twelfth at 2-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|12.8
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|75-64-69-73
|-7
|145
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|73-73-78-74
|+10
|13
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|72-70-76-71
|+5
|12.75
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-67-69
|-15
|51.8
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-68-74-68
|-2
|4.4
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 7-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.246
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.108
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.132
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.387
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.609
|-0.359
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a -0.108 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 63.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Harman has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.