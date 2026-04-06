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Jordan Spieth betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches his shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States watches his shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Masters Tournament.

    Spieth's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1473-73-69-70-3
    2024MC79-74+9
    2023T469-70-76-66-7
    2022MC74-76+6
    2021T371-68-72-70-7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6371-71-72-74E4.3
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1169-70-71-68-665
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-68-76-69-226.1
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1172-71-68-71-6125
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1270-67-70-66-11105
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2966-68-69-72-1331
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2468-68-68-69-732.5
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Spieth has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.709 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.876 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.053-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4120.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1290.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.217-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7040.876

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 389 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (36th) and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.15% ranked 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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