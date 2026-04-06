Jordan Spieth betting profile: Masters Tournament

Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.