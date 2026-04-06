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3H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners finished tied for eighth at 5-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of building on that strong showing in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Masters Tournament.

    Conners' recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T868-70-70-75-5
    2024T3870-76-76-73+7
    2023MC73-79+8
    2022T670-73-72-70-3
    2021T873-69-68-74-4

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for sixth at 3-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1469-69-70-71-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-67-72-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-74-72-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-69-70-70-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7070-75-74-67-25.625
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-67-65-71-732.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2110.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.6220.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.136-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.509-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.1880.192

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.622 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.73% of the time.
    • Conners has earned 220 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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