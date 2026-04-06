Corey Conners betting profile: Masters Tournament

Conners has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.

Conners has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.