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2H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States follows his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States follows his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark at the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Novak's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-70-71-69-1051.0
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-70-71-71+15.2
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3874-72-71-71E21.1
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4770-71-74-69E14.6
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4865-75-71-68-913.3
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-73+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT769-69-70-66-1485.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC64-68-74-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT761-65-70-68-18--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.104-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.051-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1390.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.224-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.240-0.256

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a -0.051 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
    • Novak has earned 190 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.77% ranked 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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