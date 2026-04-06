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Carlos Ortiz betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Carlos Ortiz of Mexico tees off on the eighth hole on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Carlos Ortiz of Mexico tees off on the eighth hole on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

    Carlos Ortiz returns to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 for the Masters Tournament. He'll look to improve upon his previous appearance at this event where he missed the cut in 2021.

    Latest odds for Ortiz at the Masters Tournament.

    Ortiz's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC82-71+9

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Ortiz's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Ortiz's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT471-72-67-73+3--

    Ortiz's recent performances

    • Ortiz has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
    • Ortiz has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ortiz has averaged -0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.218

    Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ortiz posted an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ortiz recorded a 0.093 mark in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Ortiz delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Ortiz struggled with a -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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