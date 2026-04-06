Justin Rose betting profile: Masters Tournament

Rose has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He has two victories over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Rose has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.817 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.