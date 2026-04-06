Justin Rose betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Justin Rose finished second with a score of 11-under at his most recent Masters Tournament appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on claiming his first green jacket at the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Rose's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|65-71-75-66
|-11
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|2023
|T16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|2022
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|2021
|7
|65-72-72-74
|-5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 11-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|62-65-68-70
|-23
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-63-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P1
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He has two victories over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.817 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.283
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.755
|0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.090
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.170
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.552
|0.681
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.755 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 25.44% of the time.
- Rose has earned 601 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.