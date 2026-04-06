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Justin Rose betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose finished second with a score of 11-under at his most recent Masters Tournament appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on claiming his first green jacket at the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Masters Tournament.

    Rose's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025265-71-75-66-11
    2024MC73-78+7
    2023T1669-71-73-73-2
    2022MC76-76+8
    2021765-72-72-74-5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-68-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3769-70-68-70-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open162-65-68-70-23500.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-63-73-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2169-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3071-70-71-72+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP164-66-67-67-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-71-68-69-766.143

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has two victories over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.817 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.283-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7550.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.090-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1700.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5520.681

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.755 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 25.44% of the time.
    • Rose has earned 601 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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