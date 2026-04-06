Sam Burns betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Sam Burns of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Sam Burns finished tied for 46th (+5) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improving his record at the prestigious major championship.
Burns' recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|2024
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|2023
|T29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|2022
|MC
|75-74
|+5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|65-72-69-66
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|76-68-69-69
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|63-67-72-67
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-68-71
|-17
|25.273
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.269
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|-0.012
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.350
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.625
|0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.532
|0.918
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a -0.012 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Burns has earned 393 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.