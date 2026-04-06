Sam Burns betting profile: Masters Tournament

Burns has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.

Burns has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.