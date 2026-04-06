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2H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Sam Burns of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns finished tied for 46th (+5) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improving his record at the prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Masters Tournament.

    Burns' recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4673-70-75-75+5
    2024MC80-73+9
    2023T2968-71-78-72+1
    2022MC75-74+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2165-72-69-66-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1376-68-69-69-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT663-67-72-67-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-68-71-1725.273
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1371-72-68-67-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT767-66-68-66-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT468-67-67-68-10--

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2690.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green88-0.012-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.350-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.6250.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5320.918

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a -0.012 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Burns has earned 393 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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