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3H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 35th at six-over at Augusta National Golf Club in his most recent Masters appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Masters Tournament.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3571-73-82-68+6
    2023MC75-77+8

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of six-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6066-71-73-69-14.6
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-74-71-71-354.0
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT271-64-68-64-17375.0
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4872-67-70-70-913.3
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-71-70-66-834.8
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-69-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-69-73-68-512.0
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1568-70-69-64-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4870-73-72-67-2--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2120.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.7280.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.239-0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.227-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4740.364

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.728 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
    • Kitayama has earned 494 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    A. Putnam
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