Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 35th at six-over at Augusta National Golf Club in his most recent Masters appearance in 2024. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Kitayama's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|2023
|MC
|75-77
|+8
At the Masters Tournament
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of six-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|66-71-73-69
|-1
|4.6
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-74-71-71
|-3
|54.0
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|71-64-68-64
|-17
|375.0
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|72-67-70-70
|-9
|13.3
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-71-70-66
|-8
|34.8
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|12.0
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.212
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.728
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.239
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.227
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.474
|0.364
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.728 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 494 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.