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Jackson Herrington betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Amateur Jackson Herrington of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole of a 36-hole final round during the championship match of the U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club on August 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Thien-An Truong/Getty Images)

Amateur Jackson Herrington of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole of a 36-hole final round during the championship match of the U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club on August 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Thien-An Truong/Getty Images)

    Jackson Herrington has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Herrington at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Herrington's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Herrington's recent performances

    • Player has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.

    Herrington's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Herrington's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Herrington for the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herrington as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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