Jackson Herrington betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Amateur Jackson Herrington of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole of a 36-hole final round during the championship match of the U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club on August 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Thien-An Truong/Getty Images)
Jackson Herrington has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Herrington's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Herrington's recent performances
- Player has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.
Herrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Herrington's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Herrington for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Herrington as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.