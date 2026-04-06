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Collin Morikawa betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Masters Tournament.

    Morikawa's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1472-69-72-72-3
    2024T371-70-69-74-4
    2023T1069-69-74-72-4
    2022573-70-74-67-4
    2021T1873-69-75-70-1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard566-71-70-70-11300.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-69-70-65-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5472-69-71-69-35.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-65-72-71-6--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 1.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5420.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.0661.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0390.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.116-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.5301.530

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 1.066 average in 2026. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.22% ranks third on TOUR.
    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 ranks 18th on TOUR in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 50th.
    • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 104th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
    • Morikawa ranks sixth with 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points and 11th with a 1.530 Strokes Gained: Total average in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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