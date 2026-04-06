Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 21st at two-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|2024
|T3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|2023
|33
|72-71-74-74
|+3
|2022
|T14
|75-72-70-73
|+2
|2021
|T46
|74-70-73-76
|+5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of two-under.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at four-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|67-70-71-69
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|69-70-73-68
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|49
|76-69-76-73
|+6
|13.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|69-66-70-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|312.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|18.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Fleetwood has four top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.435
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.459
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.712
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.263
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.343
|1.343
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.435 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.459 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Fleetwood ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.712.
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15.
- Fleetwood has accumulated 770 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR. He ranked 17th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.22% and ranked 30th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.