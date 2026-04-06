PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 21st at two-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Masters Tournament.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2173-69-75-69-2
    2024T372-71-72-69-4
    20233372-71-74-74+3
    2022T1475-72-70-73+2
    2021T4674-70-73-76+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of two-under.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at four-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1067-70-71-69-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT869-70-73-68-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4976-69-76-73+613.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT769-66-70-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT467-68-67-66-20312.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship164-63-67-68-18--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT465-69-69-67-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT363-64-69-69-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1673-68-69-67-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-67-71-68-418.000

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fleetwood has four top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.4350.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4590.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.7120.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.263-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.3431.343

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.435 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.459 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Fleetwood ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.712.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15.
    • Fleetwood has accumulated 770 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR. He ranked 17th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.22% and ranked 30th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Keegan Bradley betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW