Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Masters Tournament

Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last ten appearances.

Fleetwood has four top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.