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2H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger finished tied for 21st at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Masters Tournament.

    Berger's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2171-73-73-69-2
    2022T5071-75-77-80+15
    2021MC75-73+4

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6672-74-75-73+67
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP263-68-72-70-15400
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.3
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.2
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1250.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.8490.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.415-0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.103-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.456-0.143

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.849 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Berger's FedExCup Regular Season points total of 577 ranks 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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