Daniel Berger betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger finished tied for 21st at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Berger's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|2022
|T50
|71-75-77-80
|+15
|2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 2-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|72-74-75-73
|+6
|7
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P2
|63-68-72-70
|-15
|400
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.3
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|73-74-75-68
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|52
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|5.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|66-70-69-64
|-11
|86
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.125
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.849
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.415
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.103
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.456
|-0.143
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.849 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Berger's FedExCup Regular Season points total of 577 ranks 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.