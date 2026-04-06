Daniel Berger betting profile: Masters Tournament

Berger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.

Berger has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.