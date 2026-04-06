Keegan Bradley betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley missed the cut at the 2025 Masters Tournament after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making the weekend in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Bradley's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2024
|T22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|2023
|T23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-69-72-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|77-66-68-78
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|63-71-71-70
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|70-64-63-70
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|72-70-70-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Bradley has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged -0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.167
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.469
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.272
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.186
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.216
|-0.319
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.469 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Bradley delivered a -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.