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3H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea follows his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea follows his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim finished tied for 30th at five-over-par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Masters Tournament.

    Kim's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3074-76-73-70+5
    2023T2973-72-72-72+1
    2022T3976-70-73-76+7
    2021T1271-69-74-72-2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of five-over-par.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 12th at two-under-par.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under-par.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-70-70-67-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5073-72-68-76+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1371-71-71-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3468-72-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4567-74-72-65-1015.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-62-66-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-66-69-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT663-65-66-72-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1169-66-68-67-1067.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT465-67-65-66-19--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under-par.
    • Kim has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5720.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9120.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1420.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.390-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.2360.540

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.912 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 26.08% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 707 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th, and he has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.42% (ninth).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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