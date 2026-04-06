Si Woo Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament

Kim has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under-par.

Kim has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.