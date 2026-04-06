Si Woo Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Si Woo Kim of South Korea follows his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim finished tied for 30th at five-over-par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Kim's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|2023
|T29
|73-72-72-72
|+1
|2022
|T39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|2021
|T12
|71-69-74-72
|-2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of five-over-par.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 12th at two-under-par.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under-par.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-70-70-67
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|73-72-68-76
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|67-74-72-65
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-62-66-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-66-69-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|63-65-66-72
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|67.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|65-67-65-66
|-19
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under-par.
- Kim has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.572
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.912
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.142
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.390
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.236
|0.540
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.912 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 26.08% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 707 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th, and he has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.42% (ninth).
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.