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Ryan Fox betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox returns to the Masters Tournament, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12. Fox looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 38th at 7-over.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Masters Tournament.

    Fox's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3869-74-77-75+7
    2023T2670-71-74-73E

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-71+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-72-75-71-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT767-69-69-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2472-64-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-69-70-68-834.750
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 0.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3120.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.083-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1720.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2760.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6770.677

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
    • Fox earned 287 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th, and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% (52nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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