PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Højgaard finished tied for sixteenth at 2-over the last time he played at the Masters Tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon his missed cut from 2025.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Masters Tournament.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-74+6
    2024T1667-73-74-76+2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open268-62-63-71-16300.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5569-70-74-72+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-70-71-236.333
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT670-72-66-65-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-70-65-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-67-72-69-1037.300
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1468-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5572-65-69-71-35.600

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 1.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2560.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.7120.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1130.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4880.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Totalninth1.5681.341

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.712 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
    • Højgaard ranked 20th with 635 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.50%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Nick Taylor betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Jason Day betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW