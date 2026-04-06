Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Højgaard finished tied for sixteenth at 2-over the last time he played at the Masters Tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon his missed cut from 2025.
Højgaard's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2024
|T16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|68-62-63-71
|-16
|300.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|69-70-74-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-70-71
|-2
|36.333
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|70-72-66-65
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-70-65-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-67-72-69
|-10
|37.300
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|5.600
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 1.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.256
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.712
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.113
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.488
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|ninth
|1.568
|1.341
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.712 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
- Højgaard ranked 20th with 635 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.50%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.