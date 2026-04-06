Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament

Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.