Michael Brennan betting profile: Masters Tournament

Brennan's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.

Brennan has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Brennan has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.