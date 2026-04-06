Michael Brennan betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan will make his Masters Tournament debut at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12, 2026. The tournament has not included Brennan in the field over the last five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|65-71-67-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|72-74-73-76
|+7
|6.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|68-70-72-71
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|DQ
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|71-66-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-64-68-69
|-11
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged -0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.658
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.150
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.593
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.544
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.329
|-0.156
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.658 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.