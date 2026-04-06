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3H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to the Masters Tournament, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at the tournament in 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Masters Tournament.

    Noren's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC78-75+9

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-69-70-72-724.333
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-71-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-69-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-66-67-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2968-70-66-71-1331.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2769-65-73-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT362-70-69-64-15162.500

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
    • Noren has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.843 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.165-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.073-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4980.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5140.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7740.843

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.073 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Noren delivered a 0.498 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Noren has accumulated 223 FedExCup Regular Season points (64th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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