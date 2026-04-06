Alex Noren betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to the Masters Tournament, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at the tournament in 2023 where he missed the cut.
Noren's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|78-75
|+9
At the Masters Tournament
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-69-70-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-71-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-69-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-66-67-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|69-65-73-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|62-70-69-64
|-15
|162.500
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.843 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.165
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.073
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.498
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.514
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.774
|0.843
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.073 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Noren delivered a 0.498 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Noren has accumulated 223 FedExCup Regular Season points (64th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.