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2H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott will look to bounce back from a missed cut at last year's Masters Tournament when he tees off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12. Scott finished tied for 22nd in 2024 at the Masters Tournament with a score of 4-over.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Masters Tournament.

    Scott's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-72+5
    2024T2276-74-70-72+4
    2023T3968-74-77-74+5
    2022T4874-74-80-74+14
    20215474-73-79-73+11

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scott's best finish at this event over the last five years came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-66-68-71-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5672-72-71-75+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1168-73-71-70-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Scott has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.973 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 1.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3150.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9120.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.103-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.0290.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total211.0951.147

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.315 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.912 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Scott has earned 569 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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