Adam Scott betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adam Scott will look to bounce back from a missed cut at last year's Masters Tournament when he tees off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12. Scott finished tied for 22nd in 2024 at the Masters Tournament with a score of 4-over.
Scott's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|2024
|T22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|2023
|T39
|68-74-77-74
|+5
|2022
|T48
|74-74-80-74
|+14
|2021
|54
|74-73-79-73
|+11
At the Masters Tournament
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scott's best finish at this event over the last five years came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-66-68-71
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|72-72-71-75
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|68-73-71-70
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-63-72-63
|-16
|325.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.973 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 1.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.315
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.912
|0.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.103
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.029
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|1.095
|1.147
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.315 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.912 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Scott has earned 569 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.