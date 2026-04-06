Fred Couples betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Fred Couples missed the cut at last year's Masters Tournament, shooting 4-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 looking to make his first weekend at the Masters since 2023.
Couples' recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|2024
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|2023
|T50
|71-74-76-76
|+9
|2022
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|2021
|MC
|79-78
|+13
At the Masters Tournament
- In Couples' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Couples' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 9-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Couples' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Hoag Classic
|T40
|69-69-70
|-5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Cologuard Classic
|T32
|72-69-67
|-5
|--
|Jan. 24, 2026
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|T7
|65-66-70
|-15
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
Couples' recent performances
- Couples has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 15-under.
Couples' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Couples' advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Couples for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Couples as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.