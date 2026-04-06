PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
57M AGO

Fred Couples betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Fred Couples missed the cut at last year's Masters Tournament, shooting 4-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 looking to make his first weekend at the Masters since 2023.

    Latest odds for Couples at the Masters Tournament.

    Couples' recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-77+4
    2024MC80-76+12
    2023T5071-74-76-76+9
    2022MC75-79+10
    2021MC79-78+13

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Couples' most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Couples' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 9-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Couples' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Hoag ClassicT4069-69-70-5--
    March 22, 2026Cologuard ClassicT3272-69-67-5--
    Jan. 24, 2026Mitsubishi Electric Championship at HualalaiT765-66-70-15--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC71-77+4--

    Couples' recent performances

    • Couples has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 15-under.

    Couples' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Couples' advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Couples for the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Couples as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Cameron Young betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Sungjae Im betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Bubba Watson betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW