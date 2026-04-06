Ca Smith betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Cameron Smith of Australia lines up a putt on the 14th green on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
Ca Smith last played the Masters Tournament in 2025, where he missed the cut after shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Smith's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|2024
|T6
|71-72-72-71
|-2
|2023
|T34
|70-72-75-75
|+4
|2022
|T3
|68-74-68-73
|-5
|2021
|T10
|74-68-73-70
|-3
At the Masters Tournament
- In Smith's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Smith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Masters Tournament.
- Smith has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.241
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.191 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smith averaged -0.521 in his past five tournaments, suggesting difficulty with iron play and distance control.
- Around the greens, Smith delivered a positive 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing this as a relative strength in his game.
- On the greens, Smith averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.