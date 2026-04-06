Ca Smith betting profile: Masters Tournament

Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Masters Tournament.

Smith has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Smith has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.