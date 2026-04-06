Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: Masters Tournament

Hatton has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.

Hatton has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hatton has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.