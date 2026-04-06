Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Tyrrell Hatton of England plays his second shot on the 14th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tyrrell Hatton finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Hatton's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|69-70-75-71
|-3
|2024
|T9
|72-74-73-69
|E
|2023
|T34
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|2022
|52
|72-74-79-80
|+17
|2021
|T18
|71-74-74-68
|-1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at even par.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hatton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|73-70-68-72
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-77
|+6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|69-70-75-71
|-3
|--
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
- Hatton has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has averaged 0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.674
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
- Hatton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating steady performance from the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hatton sported a 0.383 mark in his past five starts, showing solid iron play.
- Around the greens, Hatton delivered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, indicating strong short game performance.
- On the greens, Hatton averaged -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts, suggesting relatively neutral putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.