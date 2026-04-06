Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Masters Tournament

Cantlay has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.