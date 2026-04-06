Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Patrick Cantlay of the United States waits to play an approach shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 36th at plus-2 in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Cantlay's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|74-72-73-71
|+2
|2024
|T22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|2023
|T14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|2022
|T39
|70-75-79-71
|+7
|2021
|MC
|79-73
|+8
At the Masters Tournament
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of plus-2.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 3-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|70-69-71-67
|-7
|82.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|26.1
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-65-73
|-4
|21.6
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-71-69-65
|-17
|85.0
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|63-68-68-69
|-20
|55.2
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.437
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.146
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.247
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.059
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.772
|0.731
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.146 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Cantlay delivers a 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivers a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
- Cantlay has earned 270 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd) and ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 11.81%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.