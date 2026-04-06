PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor finished tied for 40th at 3-over in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Masters Tournament.

    Taylor's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4073-71-74-73+3
    2024MC77-81+14

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2870-72-69-69-830.25
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-70-70-73-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3872-72-75-69E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-70-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2465-69-71-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-68-71-67-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-65-72-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-70-70-954.167
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.253-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4080.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.5030.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.106-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5520.209

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.408 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Taylor delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • Taylor has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th. He ranked 10th with an 11.44% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Andrew Novak betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Cameron Young betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Michael Kim betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW