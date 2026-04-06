Nick Taylor betting profile: Masters Tournament

Taylor has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Taylor has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.