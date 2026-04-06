Nick Taylor betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor finished tied for 40th at 3-over in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Taylor's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|2024
|MC
|77-81
|+14
At the Masters Tournament
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|70-72-69-69
|-8
|30.25
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-70-70-73
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|72-72-75-69
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-70-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-68-71-67
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-65-72-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-70-70
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.253
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.408
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.503
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.106
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.552
|0.209
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.408 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Taylor delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Taylor has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th. He ranked 10th with an 11.44% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.