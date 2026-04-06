Nico Echavarria betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria finished tied for 51st at eight-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Echavarria's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|51
|73-70-69-84
|+8
At the Masters Tournament
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of eight-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|74-71-72-77
|+6
|7
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|16.5
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|63-72-66-66
|-17
|500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|69-69-65-67
|-18
|147.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-63-81
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-67-65
|-19
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Echavarria has finished in the top 5 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.118
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.073
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.421
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.043
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.509
|0.084
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.118 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.073 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Echavarria has earned 671 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.