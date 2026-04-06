Jason Day betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jason Day finished tied for eighth at 5-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Day's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|2024
|T30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|2023
|T39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|2021
|MC
|77-76
|+9
At the Masters Tournament
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for eighth at 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|70-68-68-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|183.750
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Day has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.895 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.153
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.352
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.457
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.482
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.740
|0.109
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Day delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 338 FedExCup Regular Season points (45th) this season and ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 10.88%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.