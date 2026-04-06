Jason Day betting profile: Masters Tournament

Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

Day delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR.

On the greens, Day delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.92% of the time.