Masters prop bets: History is guide for special markets, same game parlays in Augusta

Rory McIlroy (-184) is dealing with a nagging back injury but claims he is good to go for this week. The added responsibility of hosting the champions’ dinner on top of being pulled in every direction, including being present on property at the ANWA last weekend, does not appear to be the ideal prep for defending his first Masters championship. Tom McKibbin (+570), making his first start at Augusta after winning the Hong Kong Open last fall, should struggle like many first-time players at the event. Lowry, currently on a run of six consecutive paydays at the Masters, wiped out a tough back half of the Florida Swing (MC-MC) with T28 in Houston on his final tune-up. Lowry ranks in the top 40 in both SG: Approach and SG: Putting.