Masters prop bets: History is guide for special markets, same game parlays in Augusta
5 Min Read
DraftKings odds movement: Whose stock is up at Masters?
Written by Mike Glasscott
DraftKings Sportsbook welcomes the Masters Tournament and the first major championship of the year with an expanded selection of prop bets and markets. Let’s take a look at the players (and markets) that stand out.
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Winner without Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele (+1250)
The two-time major champion is searching for his first green jacket. He owns a pair of podium paydays and five total top-10 results from eight visits to Augusta National Golf Club. While playing him to win straight up is currently +1800, I will gladly take the odds reduction in removing 13 combined major titles from four top major players to clear a path to another big payday.
Patrick Reed (+2900)
The 2018 winner, who has qualified for the weekend in eight consecutive events, rolls into the 2026 event on fire. Reed opened his season on the DP World Tour with a T26 and followed with a victory at the Hero Dubai Classic, a T2 at the Bahrain Championship and another win at the Qatar Masters. Additionally, a trip to South Africa added another top-10 payday (T10) at the Joburg Open, his final tune-up before heading to Georgia. His previous three visits have produced solo third, T12 and T4. He collected five results of T12 or better since his victory in 2018.
Akshay Bhatia (+3800)
Left-handed players have made their mark over the years. Mike Weir (2003), Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006 and 2010) and Bubba Watson (2012, 2014) have earned the green jacket this century. Arriving in excellent form, Bhatia kicked into gear in 2026 with a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open. He added a T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in a playoff for his third career victory. In two key performance categories required to contend, Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Putting, Bhatia ranks in the top 10 in each category.
Running with Rick: Three players whose stats are trending into the Masters
To Make the Cut – Same Game Parlay (+135)
The top five current active streaks of making the cut belong to Hideki Matsuyama (11), Matt Fitzpatrick (10), Jon Rahm (9), Patrick Reed (8) and Tommy Fleetwood (8).
Rob Bolton Power Rankings Top 5 to Make the Cut – Same Game Parlay (+125)
Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young and Tommy Fleetwood (Read Power Rankings here.)
Top 20 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay (+180)
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau
All three players finished in the top 10 in the previous two editions. Scheffler leads the field with four consecutive paydays in the top 10, while Schauffele owns a streak of three straight. DeChambeau, who broke into the top 10 for the first time in 2024 with a T6, followed by playing in the final group in 2025 and earning a check for T5. The more aggressive player can convert this to a Top 10 (including ties) parlay for a better payoff (+675).
Top Danish – Nicolai Højgaard (+106)
Facing off against his twin brother, Rasmus (+170), and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+320), Nicolai is the hottest player of the three-man market. Currently on a run of 12 cuts made worldwide over the last seven months, he finished second two weeks ago at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, his third top-10 payday on the PGA TOUR in 2026. Like Bhatia, his profile aligns with this week’s keys to contending. He ranks 12th SG: Approach and 22nd SG: Putting. As for experience, he earned a share of 16th on debut in 2024 yet missed the weekend in 2025. He should be more comfortable in his third try.
Top Irish – Shane Lowry (+240)
Rory McIlroy (-184) is dealing with a nagging back injury but claims he is good to go for this week. The added responsibility of hosting the champions’ dinner on top of being pulled in every direction, including being present on property at the ANWA last weekend, does not appear to be the ideal prep for defending his first Masters championship. Tom McKibbin (+570), making his first start at Augusta after winning the Hong Kong Open last fall, should struggle like many first-time players at the event. Lowry, currently on a run of six consecutive paydays at the Masters, wiped out a tough back half of the Florida Swing (MC-MC) with T28 in Houston on his final tune-up. Lowry ranks in the top 40 in both SG: Approach and SG: Putting.
Hole in One? – No (+125)
Yes (-165) – or – No (+125)
History is our greatest teacher.
The four par-3 holes have not featured an “Augusta Roar” since 2022 when Stewart Cink last completed the feat at No. 16.
Hole No. 4 has produced one hole-in-one, Jeff Sluman in 1988.
The 1954 tournament accounted for one-third of the six aces on No. 6. The last player to double circle a “1” on the card was Corey Conners in 2021.
Hole 12, Golden Bell in Amen Corner, only has been conquered three times, 1947, 1959 and 1988.
Hole 16, Redbud, has seen the most action. Since 1934, 24 aces have elicited roars from the patrons. Since 2016, nine players have cracked the code.
Top Canadian – Corey Conners (-156)
Nick Taylor (+118) provides the stiffest competition in this three-player shootout. Mike Weir (+1550), the 2003 winner, has not played the weekend in the previous five years. Taylor, a five-time winner on TOUR, cashed in eight of nine events in 2026 and played the weekend twice in three Masters visits, including T40-MC the previous two seasons. Conners is the selection here as this course fits his eye. Since 2020, he owns four top-10 paydays from six visits and posted 10 of 22 rounds at 70 or better. The Listowel, Ontario, native ended the Florida Swing with a T13 result at THE PLAYERS Championship, followed by a T14 at the Valspar Championship. While Taylor has the better short game, Conners earns the edge based on previous experience, the differentiating factor this week.
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