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Wyndham Clark betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making eagle on the 13th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making eagle on the 13th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark returns to the Masters Tournament, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Masters Tournament.

    Clark's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4676-68-75-74+5
    2024MC73-78+7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4273-70-71-73-119.125
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4167-68-72-74-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-68-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6570-69-73-76E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1366-64-66-72-2055.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.182-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5420.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1530.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.725-1.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.212-0.520

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.542 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 25.20% of the time.
    • Clark's Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.212 ranked 104th this season, and he has earned 124 FedExCup Regular Season points (102nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
    -5

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    M. Wallace
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    -16

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    M. Wallace
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    R4
    -3

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    -16
    R4
    -3

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    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
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    -16
    R4
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    Tot
    -16
    R4
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    T5

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    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

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    -15
    R4
    -2

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    L. Åberg
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    R4
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