Wyndham Clark betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making eagle on the 13th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark returns to the Masters Tournament, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12, 2026. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th.
Clark's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|76-68-75-74
|+5
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|73-70-71-73
|-1
|19.125
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|67-68-72-74
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-68-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|70-69-73-76
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|55.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.182
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.542
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.153
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.725
|-1.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.212
|-0.520
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.542 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 25.20% of the time.
- Clark's Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.212 ranked 104th this season, and he has earned 124 FedExCup Regular Season points (102nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.