Wyndham Clark betting profile: Masters Tournament

Clark had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.

Clark has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Clark has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.