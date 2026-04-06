Cameron Young betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Cameron Young missed the cut at 7-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Young's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|2024
|T9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|2023
|T7
|67-72-75-68
|-6
|2022
|MC
|77-77
|+10
At the Masters Tournament
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|750.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|67-73-67-69
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|72-68-66-66
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-68-72-68
|-10
|37.300
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 six times and in the top five four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished first with a score of 13-under.
- Young has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.699
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.499
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.063
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.313
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.574
|1.569
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.699 (fourth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Young sported a 0.499 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 26.16% of the time.
- Young currently ranks second with 1,323 FedExCup Regular Season points and eighth overall with a 1.574 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.