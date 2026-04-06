Cameron Young betting profile: Masters Tournament

Young has finished in the top 10 six times and in the top five four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished first with a score of 13-under.

Young has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.