Xander Schauffele betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Xander Schauffele of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele finished tied for eighth at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Schauffele's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|2024
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|2023
|T10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|2022
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2021
|T3
|72-69-68-72
|-7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of five-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at seven-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-65-74-69
|-11
|350.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-71-73-74
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-65-70-69
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|71-70-73-65
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-72-65-69
|-6
|--
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Schauffele has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 1.745 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.423
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.662
|0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.009
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.349
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.443
|1.745
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.423 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.662 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
- Schauffele ranked 13th with 741 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.