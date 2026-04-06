Xander Schauffele betting profile: Masters Tournament

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Schauffele has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Schauffele has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.720 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.