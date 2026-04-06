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2H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia looks on while playing the 15th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia looks on while playing the 15th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 42nd at plus-4 in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 looking to improve upon his previous performances at the tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Masters Tournament.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4270-76-75-71+4
    2024T3572-75-74-73+6

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-71-70-70-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP170-66-68-69-15700.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-67-68-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT665-64-68-72-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT368-67-67-67-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-78-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-73-70-66-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.963 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 2.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0440.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.7920.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1680.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.7301.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.6462.316

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.792 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 28.22% of the time.
    • Bhatia ranked fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,224 and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.67% placed him 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    J. Spaun
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    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
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    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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