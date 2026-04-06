Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Akshay Bhatia looks on while playing the 15th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 42nd at plus-4 in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 looking to improve upon his previous performances at the tournament.
Bhatia's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|70-76-75-71
|+4
|2024
|T35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
At the Masters Tournament
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P1
|70-66-68-69
|-15
|700.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|65-64-68-72
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|68-67-67-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-78
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.963 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 2.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.044
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.792
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.168
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.730
|1.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.646
|2.316
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.792 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 28.22% of the time.
- Bhatia ranked fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,224 and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.67% placed him 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.