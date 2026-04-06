Zach Johnson betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Zach Johnson of the United States reacts to an eagle on the second hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2026 Masters Tournament, set for April 9-12. He looks to improve upon his tied for eighth finish from last year's tournament, where he shot 5-under.
Johnson's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|72-74-66-71
|-5
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|2023
|T34
|75-70-74-73
|+4
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2021
|MC
|77-74
|+7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T70
|67-71-67-73
|-10
|2.950
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-70-74-66
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-70-71-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|65-73-71-74
|-5
|1.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished at 11-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.697
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.695
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.100
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.232
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.060
|0.259
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.697 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards reflects his current form.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.695 mark. He has hit 68.75% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- Johnson currently has seven FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 180th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.