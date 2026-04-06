Zach Johnson betting profile: Masters Tournament

Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished at 11-under.

Johnson has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Johnson has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.