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Zach Johnson betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Zach Johnson of the United States reacts to an eagle on the second hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Zach Johnson of the United States reacts to an eagle on the second hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2026 Masters Tournament, set for April 9-12. He looks to improve upon his tied for eighth finish from last year's tournament, where he shot 5-under.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Masters Tournament.

    Johnson's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T872-74-66-71-5
    2024MC76-75+7
    2023T3475-70-74-73+4
    2022MC74-75+5
    2021MC77-74+7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7067-71-67-73-102.950
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-70-74-66-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-70-71-67-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-71-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8265-73-71-74-51.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished at 11-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.697-0.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.695-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.100-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.2320.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0600.259

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.697 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards reflects his current form.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.695 mark. He has hit 68.75% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
    • Johnson currently has seven FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 180th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
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    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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