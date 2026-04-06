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3H AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka finished tied for second at 8-under in 2023, his best result at Augusta National Golf Club. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of capturing his first green jacket at the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Koepka at the Masters Tournament.

    Koepka's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-75+5
    2024T4573-73-76-75+9
    2023T265-67-73-75-8
    2022MC75-75+6
    2021MC74-75+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Koepka's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1871-67-71-71-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-70-69-71-680.556
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT974-66-69-65-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-68-73-70-45.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1268-74-73-71+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.900 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged 0.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1110.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9130.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.051-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.529-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5460.721

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.913 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • Koepka accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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