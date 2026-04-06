Brooks Koepka betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka finished tied for second at 8-under in 2023, his best result at Augusta National Golf Club. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of capturing his first green jacket at the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Koepka's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2024
|T45
|73-73-76-75
|+9
|2023
|T2
|65-67-73-75
|-8
|2022
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-70-69-71
|-6
|80.556
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|74-66-69-65
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-68-73-70
|-4
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|68-74-73-71
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.900 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.111
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.913
|0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.051
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.529
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.546
|0.721
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.913 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Koepka accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.